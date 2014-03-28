Colombia's Ecopetrol says bidding for 11 Gulf of Mexico oil blocks

BOGOTA, March 28 Colombia's government-owned oil
producer Ecopetrol said on Friday it made the highest
offers in a recent auction to explore 11 offshore blocks for
crude oil in the Gulf of Mexico, as part of its strategy to
boost investment abroad.
Ecopetrol said seven of those bids were made jointly with
Murphy Exploration and the other four in partnership
with Venari Offshore, both headquartered in the United States.
Their joint offers totaled $73.2 million, of which
Ecopetrol's participation is $33.7 million. If their bids are
successful, the companies will be able to explore for oil in
waters deeper than 221 meters for 10 years.
Ecopetrol said in a statement that the United States' Bureau
of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) had confirmed the results of
the auction and that it was the highest bidder for 11 blocks.
The BOEM will allocate the blocks in the coming months to
successful bidders who meet all of its criteria.
Ecopetrol, by far Colombia's biggest oil producer, has been
exploring in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico since 2008
and already has a stake in 138 offshore concessions. The company
also conducts exploration and production activities in Brasil
and Peru.
