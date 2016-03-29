Colombia's Ecopetrol seeks $2 bln from CB&I on refinery costs

BOGOTA, March 29 Colombia's state oil company
Ecopetrol will seek $2 billion in damages from
contractor Chicago Bridge & Iron Company for additional costs
during the renovation of Colombia's Reficar refinery, Ecopetrol
said late on Monday.
Ecopetrol has said bad management at CB&I increased
spending on the project by $4 billion, double the original $3.99
billion price tag. Ecopetrol said it filed the suit
against CB&I before the International Chamber of Commerce.
CB&I was not immediately available for comment by telephone.
The Reficar refinery, part of Ecopetrol's operations near
the northern coast of Colombia, reopened late last year after a
multi-billion overhaul meant to more than double capacity to
165,000 barrels per day.
