Colombia's Ecopetrol seeks $2 bln from CB&I on refinery costs

BOGOTA, March 29 Colombia's state oil company Ecopetrol will seek $2 billion in damages from contractor Chicago Bridge & Iron Company for additional costs during the renovation of Colombia's Reficar refinery, Ecopetrol said late on Monday.

Ecopetrol has said bad management at CB&I increased spending on the project by $4 billion, double the original $3.99 billion price tag. Ecopetrol said it filed the suit against CB&I before the International Chamber of Commerce.

CB&I was not immediately available for comment by telephone.

The Reficar refinery, part of Ecopetrol's operations near the northern coast of Colombia, reopened late last year after a multi-billion overhaul meant to more than double capacity to 165,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Helen Murphy Editing by W Simon)