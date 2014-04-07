Ecopetrol declares force majeure on some Vasconia crude deliveries

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
BOGOTA, April 7 Colombia's state-run Ecopetrol SA declared force majeure on a small number of deliveries of medium Vasconia crude after a key pipeline, the Cano Limon-Covenas, was halted after a series of insurgent attacks, a company source told Reuters on Monday.
Traders said other companies that use the pipeline were considering declaring force majeure. The Ecopetrol source said the pipeline has been closed since March 25. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston. Editing by Andre Grenon)
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
