Ecopetrol declares force majeure on some Vasconia crude deliveries

BOGOTA, April 7 Colombia's state-run Ecopetrol SA declared force majeure on a small number of deliveries of medium Vasconia crude after a key pipeline, the Cano Limon-Covenas, was halted after a series of insurgent attacks, a company source told Reuters on Monday.

Traders said other companies that use the pipeline were considering declaring force majeure. The Ecopetrol source said the pipeline has been closed since March 25. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston. Editing by Andre Grenon)