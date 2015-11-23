Colombia's Ecopetrol to explore in four Gulf of Mexico blocks

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
BOGOTA Nov 23 The U.S. affiliate of Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol will explore for oil in four blocks in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said in a statement on Monday, partially in partnership with Anadarko U.S. Offshore Corp.
Three of the blocks, located offshore of Texas, will be explored in concert with Anadarko U.S. Offshore, a unit of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. The two companies offered $2.4 million for exploration rights, Ecopetrol said.
Ecopetrol has complete rights to exploration in the fourth block, for which it bid $2.8 million in August.
The U.S. government's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has approved the bids. Ecopetrol first explored in the Gulf in 2008.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Leslie Adler)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.