Ecopetrol and Occidental to increase output at Colombia's La Cira field

BOGOTA, Sept 16 Colombia's state-run oil company
Ecopetrol and U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Co
will invest up to $2 billion over 10 years to increase
production at the La Cira-Infantas oil field, in a bid to reach
output of 50,000 barrels per day, Ecopetrol said on Wednesday.
Ecopetrol and Occidental, also known as Oxy, have jointly
operated the field, located in a central area of the Andean
country, since 2005.
The new investment will increase output from La Cira by more
than 200 million barrels over the next decade, Ecopetrol said in
a statement. Production has already increased from 5,000 bpd to
40,000 bpd during the last 10 years.
"The development in our alliance with Oxy has increased
production at La Cira-Infantas by almost ten times," Ecopetrol
CEO Juan Carlos Echeverry said in the statement.
"We are pleased to start this new era," he added, "a key
part of Ecopetrol's strategy to increase reserves and production
in the coming years."
Colombia, Latin America's fourth-largest oil producer,
recorded an average output of 966,000 barrels of crude per day
in August. Ecopetrol accounts for more than half of the
country's production.
