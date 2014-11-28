Ecopetrol's Cano Limon oil pipeline in Colombia shut after attack

BOGOTA Nov 28 Ecopetrol's Cano Limon oil
pipeline in Colombia is shut for repairs following a bomb attack
this week, and the company is investigating reports of a further
attack on a stretch of the duct near the Venezuelan border, a
press officer said on Friday.
The 780-km (485 mile) pipeline, important for exports in
Latin America's fourth biggest oil producer, has been closed
since being damaged by a bomb in Boyaca province on Wednesday.
Repairs are likely to be completed over the weekend, but the
company is now investigating reports of a second attack in the
eastern province of Arauca, which could keep it closed for
longer if more damage is confirmed.
The Cano Limon and other pipelines are attacked scores of
times each year by Colombia's leftist FARC and ELN guerrilla
groups as part of their five-decade war against the country's
government.
Ecopetrol operates the Cano Limon pipeline through
its subsidiary Cenit. It has capacity to pump 220,000 barrels of
crude per day. It also transports production for other companies
including U.S. producer Occidental Petroleum Corp.
