CORRECTED-Ecopetrol's Cartagena refinery to restart later in year

BOGOTA May 13 Ecopetrol's Cartagena refinery on
Colombia's north coast will return to operation around October
or November but could take up to five months to reach its normal
production speed, a director at the state-run company said on
Wednesday.
The refinery, which produces fuels and other oil derivatives
mainly for the export market, has been undergoing a $6.4 billion
renovation that is expected to double its capacity to around
165,000 barrels per day.
"We're already in the final phase of construction ... These
activities should permit the refinery's operation to commence by
October or November," Pedro Rosales, Ecopetrol's vice president
of Refining and Industrial Processes told analysts on a
conference call.
He said the plant would start up in stages until all 31 of
its refining units were brought online.
"It's a process that has to be conducted carefully for
security and efficiency reasons, and the complete process could
take between three and five months," he said.
Ecopetrol said on Tuesday it had returned to profit again in
the first quarter of the year after reporting a rare loss in the
fourth quarter of 2014, due to the plunge in crude oil prices.
Profits were down 96 percent from a year ago.
