UPDATE 1-Ecopetrol 1st-qtr profit falls 3.6 pct on lower output

BOGOTA, April 30 Colombia's state-owned oil
company Ecopetrol said on Wednesday net profit fell 3.6
percent as crude oil production declined.
Consolidated net profit totaled 3.29 trillion pesos ($1.7
billion) in the first quarter versus 3.41 trillion pesos a year
ago.
Non-consolidated crude oil production fell 3.8 percent from
the same period last year to 504,400 barrels of oil equivalent
per day (boepd) in the quarter, while gas output rose 4.5
percent to 107,300 boepd, Ecopetrol said.
Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization, or cash flow, slipped 0.5 percent to 7.7
trillion pesos, good for a margin of 49 percent versus 52
percent a year before.
The company will hold a conference call at 1500 GMT to
discuss the results with analysts.
The crude distillation unit of Ecopetrol's Cartagena
refinery, one of two main refining plants in Colombia, has been
shut down for upgrades since March while the same refinery's
cracking unit was taken off line last year, prompting the
company to boost fuel imports.
Colombia's oil sector has been hampered by an increase in
bomb attacks on pipelines by the Andean nation's left-wing
guerrillas. The attacks totaled 259 last year, the highest in a
decade.
Oil companies usually manage to repair and restart the
pipelines within a few days.
The company's Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline, which carries oil
from the Cano Limon and Caricare fields operated by New
York-listed Occidental Petroleum Corp, has been shut
since a bomb attack by rebels on March 25. The company has been
unable to get access to the site, which was being blockaded by
an indigenous community living nearby.
($1 = 1934.0800 Colombian pesos)
