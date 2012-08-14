版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三 04:52 BJT

Ecuador has not yet decided on Assange asylum - foreign minister

QUITO Aug 14 Ecuador's Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino on Tuesday said that no decision has been made yet regarding a request for political asylum by WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange.

Assange has been holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London since June 19 awaiting a ruling by the Ecuadorean government on his application. President Rafael Correa added on Twitter that a rumor saying a decision had been taken was false.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐