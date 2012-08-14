Ecuador has not yet decided on Assange asylum - foreign minister

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
QUITO Aug 14 Ecuador's Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino on Tuesday said that no decision has been made yet regarding a request for political asylum by WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange.
Assange has been holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London since June 19 awaiting a ruling by the Ecuadorean government on his application. President Rafael Correa added on Twitter that a rumor saying a decision had been taken was false.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.