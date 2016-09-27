Ecuador launches US$1bn tap of 2022 bond at 10.75%

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (IFR) - Ecuador launched a US$1bn tap of
its 2022 bond at 10.75% as it sought to cover its funding needs
for the year, sources told IFR on Tuesday.
The final yield comes flat to initial price thoughts of
10.75% area and considerably wide to where the bond was trading
before the deal was announced.
"A 10.75% yield is about 100bp cheap to where the 22s were
trading pre-announcement (on a yield basis)," one investor said.
Ecuador, rated B/B, was last in the market in late July when
it issued a US$1bn of the 2022s at par, through Citigroup - the
same bank that is leading this transaction.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)