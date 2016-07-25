Ecuador launches US$1bn long five-year bond at 10.75%

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
NEW YORK, July 25 (IFR) - Republic of Ecuador launched a US$1bn long five-year bond after generating a US$2bn book, investor sources told IFR on Monday.
The final yield comes flat to guidance of 10.75% (+/- 1/8bp), but inside initial price talk of 11% area.
Ratings are expected to be B/B on the 144a/Reg S bond, which matures in March 2022. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.