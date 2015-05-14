Ecuador sets price thoughts on tap of 2020 bond - investors

NEW YORK, May 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Ecuador has set initial price thoughts of high 8% on a tap of the 10.50% 2020 bond, according to investors.

Pricing is expected on Thursday through sole bookrunner Citigroup. Issue ratings on the 144A/RegS offering are B+/B by S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)