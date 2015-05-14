Ecuador sets price thoughts on tap of 2020 bond - investors

UPDATE 3-Oil stable on expected OPEC cut extension, drop in U.S. inventories
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
NEW YORK, May 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Ecuador has set initial price thoughts of high 8% on a tap of the 10.50% 2020 bond, according to investors.
Pricing is expected on Thursday through sole bookrunner Citigroup. Issue ratings on the 144A/RegS offering are B+/B by S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
* Samsung seeks to boost chip contract manufacturing business (Adds details)
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP