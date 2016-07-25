Ecuador sets IPTs of 11% area on five-year bond

NEW YORK, July 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Ecuador announced a five-year US dollar bond sale ahead of pricing later on Monday, according to a source at the lead bank.

The country is approaching investors with initial price thoughts of 11% area on a long five-year maturing in March 2022.

Ratings are expected to be B/B on the 144a/Reg S deal, which is being sole-led by Citigroup. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)