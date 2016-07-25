Ecuador sets IPTs of 11% area on five-year bond

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
NEW YORK, July 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Ecuador announced a five-year US dollar bond sale ahead of pricing later on Monday, according to a source at the lead bank.
The country is approaching investors with initial price thoughts of 11% area on a long five-year maturing in March 2022.
Ratings are expected to be B/B on the 144a/Reg S deal, which is being sole-led by Citigroup. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.