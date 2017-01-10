版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 23:37 BJT

Ecuador eyes low to mid 9% yield on tap of 2026 bonds

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Ecuador set initial price thoughts Tuesday of low to mid 9% on a tap of its 9.65% 2026 bonds.

Citigroup is acting as sole lead on the transaction, which is expected to price later on Tuesday. The country is rated B/B by S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; editing by Marc Carnegie)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐