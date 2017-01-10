Ecuador eyes low to mid 9% yield on tap of 2026 bonds

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Ecuador set initial price thoughts Tuesday of low to mid 9% on a tap of its 9.65% 2026 bonds.
Citigroup is acting as sole lead on the transaction, which is expected to price later on Tuesday. The country is rated B/B by S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends