NEW YORK, Sept 27 (IFR) - Ecuador announced a benchmark-sized reopening of its March 2022 US dollar bonds, setting initial price thoughts at a yield of 10.75% area, according to market sources.

The South American nation, rated B/B, is expected to price the tap later on Tuesday. Ecuador has US$1bn outstanding on the note. Citigroup is the sole bookrunner. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)