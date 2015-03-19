Ecuador launches US$750m five-year bond at 10.50% yield

NEW YORK, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Ecuador has launched a US$750m five-year bond at a final yield of 10.5%, according to two market sources.

The sovereign, rated B+/B, opened books on the transaction earlier on Thursday, indicating a minimum size of US$500m.

Citigroup is sole lead manager on the sale, due to price later today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)