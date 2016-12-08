版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 22:18 BJT

Ecuador plans new 10-year benchmark bond: sources

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Ecuador has announced a new 10-year bond sale, setting initial price thoughts at a yield in the low 10% area, according to market sources.

Citigroup is the sole lead on the benchmark-size bond offering, which is expected to price later on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Jack Doran)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐