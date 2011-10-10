Ecuador seeks $504 mln in ConocoPhillips counter-suit

* Money sought from subsidiary Burlington Resources

* Part of case at World Bank arbitration court

QUITO Oct 10 Ecuador said on Monday it was seeking $504 million in damages from a subsidiary of U.S. energy company ConocoPhillips (COP.N) for alleged environmental damage in the South American OPEC member nation.

Ecuador's counter-suit against Burlington Resources Oriente Ltd was made on Sept. 30. It is related to an ongoing case at a World Bank tribunal where the company is seeking compensation related to confiscation of assets in 2009, the attorney-general's office said.

Burlington had stakes in two blocks operated by French oil and gas company Perenco that were taken over by Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa's government in 2009.

The statement from the Ecuadorean attorney general's office said Burlington bears responsibility for contamination of the blocks and the poor state of infrastructure. A decision by the tribunal - the International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes, or ICSID - should come in 2013, the statement said.

Ecuador argues that the consortium abandoned the area illegally in a dispute over taxes, whereas the companies argue that the Correa government expropriated their assets.

Since taking power in 2006, the leftist Correa has had thorny ties with foreign investors, particularly when his government defaulted on billions of dollars of foreign debt. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Daniel Bases and Andrea Evans)