UPDATE 2-Ecuador plaintiffs to sue Chevron in Argentina, Colombia

* Plaintiffs filed lawsuits in Canada and Brazil this year
* Chevron spokesman accuses plaintiffs' lawyers of "fraud"
* Legal saga spans nearly two decades
By Eduardo Garcia and Guido Nejamkis
QUITO/BUENOS AIRES, Oct 31 Ecuadorean plaintiffs
plan to sue Chevron in Argentina and Colombia to collect a $19
billion award for pollution in the Amazon that has become one of
the world's most high-profile environmental cases against an oil
company.
A 2011 decision by an Ecuadorean court ordered Chevron to
pay the sum for contamination of watersheds and inappropriate
disposing of oil industry waste during crude oil production i n a
remote jungle region during nearly 30 years.
Because Chevron has few assets in Ecuador that can be taken
as compensation, the plaintiffs are trying to get the ruling
enforced in other countries. Chevron calls the ruling
unenforceable and illegitimate.
"Last year Chevron made $26 billion, with these kinds of
profits the sentence could be paid in a question of months,"
Enrique Bruchou, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, told
reporters in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.
Chevron has valuable assets in both Argentina and Colombia.
Bruchou said Chevron's assets in Argentina were valued at
around $2 billion, and noted that the company is a key producer
of natural gas in Colombia.
Chevron is the fourth-largest producer of oil in Argentina.
In September, it signed an accord with state-controlled YPF
, Argentina's No. 1 energy company, to consider a joint
exploration project in the South American country.
Bruchou said the plaintiffs plan to start legal proceedings
against Chevron in Argentina this week and in Colombia at a
later date.
The plaintiffs, which include Indians from the Amazon, filed
similar lawsuits in May in Canada and in June in Brazil, where
Chevron and Transocean Ltd, its drilling contractor,
also face civil lawsuits seeking nearly $20 billion in damages
over an oil spill.
Chevron said the efforts to find new jurisdictions to
enforce the Ecuador ruling showed the weakness of the case,
which it calls the product of "bribery and fraud."
"If the plaintiffs' lawyers believed they had a legitimate
judgment they would seek to enforce it in the United States.
It's precisely because of the plaintiffs' lawyers' fraud that
they are now in Argentina instead of the United States," Chevron
spokesman Kent Robertson told Reuters.
BITTER DISPUTE
The plaintiffs from villages in the oil-rich Amazon won an
$18.2 billion case against the oil giant over claims that
Texaco, bought by Chevron in 2001, contaminated the area from
1964 to 1992.
The ruling was issued by a court in the town of Lago Agrio,
in the Ecuadorean Amazon, and ratified by an appeals court in
January 2012. Damages were increased to $19 billion in July.
The plaintiffs accused Texaco of causing illnesses among the
local population by dumping drilling waste in unlined pits.
Chevron denies the accusations and says Texaco properly
cleaned up all the pits for which it was responsible.
Filled with intrigue, accusations of corruption, bribery and
dirty tricks, the complicated case has been fought for nearly
two decades, mainly in courts in Ecuador and the United States.
Anticipating such a global legal battle, Chevron filed for
arbitration in September 2009.
The arbitration panel has to rule whether Ecuador violated a
treaty with the United States requiring it to guarantee Chevron
a fair trial.
The company has also accused the plaintiffs, their legal
team and their advisers of fraud in a U.S. court and the trial
is scheduled to begin on Oct. 15, 2013.
The plaintiffs' legal team argues that Texaco's remediation
efforts were insufficient. Their long-term legal adviser, Steven
Donziger, has also filed counter claims in a U.S. court accusing
Chevron of fraud.