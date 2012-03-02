Ecuador plaintiffs eye Chevron assets in Venezuela, Panama

* Ecuador court imposed $18 bln judgment against Chevron
* Chevron says local court's decision is "fraud"
By Eduardo Garcia
QUITO, March 2 The legal team representing
Ecuadorean plaintiffs who won an $18 billion landmark case
against oil giant Chevron for polluting the Amazon
jungle will target the company's assets in Panama and Venezuela
in a bid to collect the award.
Pablo Fajardo, the plaintiffs lead lawyer, told Reuters
on Friday that they would first need countries
outside Ecuador to recognize the validity of the sentence, and
then could try to enforce the ruling there.
"Chevron has investments in more than 50 countries, but two
have caught our eye ... Panama because oil ships go through the
Panama Canal and in Venezuela because they have important assets
there," Fajardo said.
When asked if they will try to confiscate Chevron assets in
those two countries the lawyer said his team has not yet decided
how they will proceed.
The plaintiffs accused Texaco, which was later taken over by
Chevron, of causing illnesses among the local population by
dumping drilling waste in unlined pits in the 1970s and 1980s.
Chevron denies the accusations. It says Texaco did not
pollute the jungle, and that it properly cleaned up all the pits
for which it was responsible.
The $18-billion judgment was upheld by an appeals court in
January but Chevron has appealed to Ecuador's Supreme Court in a
bid to have the ruling overturned.
The case in Ecuador was heard in the impoverished town of
Lago Agrio, in the Amazon jungle. It has been filled with
intrigue, accusations of corruption, bribery and dirty tricks.
Activists portray the 19-year-long legal saga as a David
versus Goliath struggle. Chevron says the proceedings have been
driven by greedy lawyers and investors aiming to profit from the
case, rather than by a hunger for justice.
Chevron has said it has evidence of fraud by lawyers for the
Ecuadorean plaintiffs, which the lawyers deny. The company is
pursuing a separate racketeering lawsuit in the United States
against the plaintiffs and their attorneys.
"I can't comment on any specific country, but I can assure
you that Chevron will go to any court, in any country of the
world to combat this fraud. It will place before any and all
courts the overwhelming evidence of the plaintiffs' illicit and
unethical conduct," Chevron spokesman James Craig told Reuters.
An international tribunal earlier this week found that it
has jurisdiction to decide if Ecuador violated a treaty with the
United States requiring it to guarantee a fair trial to the
company.
The panel was set up through The Hague's Permanent Court of
Arbitration, and works under rules established by the United
Nations Commission on International Trade Law.
Ecuador's attorney general has argued that the tribunal has
no jurisdiction because the bilateral trade agreement between
the United States and the Andean country went into effect five
years after Texaco ended operations in Ecuador in 1992.
The case is being watched closely by the oil industry for
precedents that could influence other claims by states accusing
multinational companies of pollution.