Ecuador to receive $2 bln from China Development Bank for investment

QUITO, April 18 Ecuador signed off on Monday on a credit line for $2 billion from the China Development Bank (CDB) to finance public investment, the Finance Ministry in the quake-hit Andean country said in a statement.

The first tranche, of up to $1.5 billion, will be disbursed in the coming weeks.

In parallel, state-run oil company Petroecuador reached a future oil sales deal with Petrochina "at market price," the ministry added. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia)