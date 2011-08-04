UPDATE 2-Ecuador sees 2012 economic growth at 4.2 pct-Correa

* Economy seen growing 5.3 percent this year

* Gov't estimates 2012 annual inflation at 3.93 pct

* Gov't wants foreign miners to pay 8 pct royalty (Adds Correa quote, background, details)

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO, Aug 3 Ecuador's government expects economic growth will slow to 4.2 percent in 2012 from an estimated 5.3 percent this year, President Rafael Correa said on Wednesday.

The economy of the South American oil producer grew 3.6 percent in 2010, fueled by public sector investment, faster than the 0.36 percent growth recorded in 2009, according to the central bank.

Correa also said his government wanted foreign mining companies currently negotiating operating contracts to pay 8 percent in mining royalties.

"Negotiations for the mining contracts have been really hard. We're asking for 8 percent royalties. They're saying 6 percent," Correa told reporters.

OPEC member Ecuador has a nascent mining industry, but it halted industrial mining activity in April 2008 to enact a new law for the sector and ensure more revenue for state coffers.

Correa's government is in talks with U.S. and Canadian companies to obtain higher royalties from future mining investments in the country.

Ecuador, which has a dollarized economy, is the smallest member of the OPEC group of oil producing countries, and oil accounts for the majority of its export revenue.

The president forecast inflation next year at 3.93 percent.

He also said oil prices would stay at their current levels in 2012, and that global oil demand could increase.

MINING INVESTMENTS

Correa is part of a South American left-wing alliance that includes President Hugo Chavez of Venezuela and Bolivian leader Evo Morales, who have both changed laws to boost state revenues from oil and mining investors.

Ecuador's government expects $7 billion in mining investments over the next seven years, and officials are in talks with five miners aiming to develop large copper gold and silver projects in the south of the country.

Canada's Kinross Gold , Canadian junior Ecuacorriente and U.S.-based International Resources are due to sign deals this year, and two more miners in 2012.

Natural Resources Minister Wilson Pastor said in May that the government was seeking royalty payments of more than 5 percent from mining companies, but Wednesday was the first time the government said precisely how much it was aiming for.

Kinross plans to develop Ecuador's largest gold project, Fruta del Norte, which has proven and probable mineral reserves estimated at 6.8 million ounces of gold, and 9.1 million ounces of silver, the company's website says.

Kinross says Fruta del Norte is expected to produce an average of 410,000 gold equivalent ounces annually over the life of the mine. It plans to start construction next year.

Ecuacorriente plans to develop the Mirador copper mine, which it says has estimated reserves of 11 billion lbs of copper. Ecuacorriente is an affiliate of Canada's Corriente Resources, which in turn belongs to CRCC-Tongguan, controlled by China's Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group and China Railway Construction .

Canada's Iamgold operates the Quimsacocha gold mine and IMC is developing the Rio Blanco project. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Daniel Wallis)