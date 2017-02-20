Ecuador vote down to the wire, leftist a whisker from first round win

| QUITO
QUITO Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin
Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round
of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean
country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.
In a nail-biter vote with eight candidates, Moreno was close
to the threshold needed to avoid an April runoff and continue a
decade-long period of leftist rule, just as South America is
moving to the right.
While Ecuadoreans are angry over an economic downturn and
corruption scandals, the opposition split its votes among
candidates and the ruling Country Alliance remains popular with
many poor voters, thanks to social welfare programs.
As results trickled in from Ecuador's Andes, jungle, and
Pacific coast, Moreno, a disabled former vice president, was
just short of the 40 percent of valid votes and a 10 percentage
point difference over his nearest rival to win outright.
He had 38.88 percent of valid votes versus 28.50 percent for
Guillermo Lasso, with 80.9 percent of votes counted, the
official preliminary election count shows, and appeared to
slowly be inching up.
Government supporters said votes from pro-government
provinces and Ecuadoreans abroad would propel Moreno, 63, to
victory.
But Lasso, 61, was already celebrating in his humid hometown
of Guayaquil by the Pacific Coast under a stream of confetti.
Electoral council president Juan Pablo Pozo said there would
be a new bulletin on Monday morning, but did not state the time.
A couple of hundred opposition supporters congregated in
front of the electoral council headquarters in Quito to demand
prompt and transparent results, chanting: "We're not Cuba or
Venezuela, out with Correa!"
Outgoing President Rafael Correa was one of the key figures
in Latin America's leftist axis that includes Caracas and
Havana. He brought stability to the politically turbulent OPEC
country but has aggravated many with his confrontational style.
CHANGE?
The next president faces strong pressure to create jobs and
crack down on graft, amid corruption scandals at state-run oil
company PetroEcuador and Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht
.
Lasso has campaigned on a platform to revive the economy -
which is dependent on exports of oil, flowers and shrimp - by
slashing taxes, fostering foreign investment and creating a
million jobs in four years.
He has also vowed to remove Wikileaks founder Julian Assange
from the Ecuadorean embassy in London and denounce Venezuela's
Socialist government.
"We all know the country wants change," said student Xavier
Luzarraga, 26. "Lasso will be the next president, that's it, out
with Correa."
But Lasso has also alienated some voters who deem him a
stuffy elitist linked to the 1999 financial crisis when hundreds
of thousands lost their savings.
Moreno, who lost the use of his legs two decades ago after
being shot during a robbery, has a more conciliatory style than
the pugnacious Correa and has promised benefits for the
disabled, single mothers and the elderly.
"In the last few years there have been radical changes in
the country, like the end of extreme poverty," said Moreno
supporter Ramiro Flores, a 60 year-old civil engineer in
mountainous capital Quito, outside ruling party headquarters.
Critics say Moreno is woefully ill-equipped to overhaul an
economy ailing under low oil prices, steep debts, and high taxes
on the middle class.
His running mate, Jorge Glas, who as Strategic Sectors
minister oversaw the oil and infrastructure industries, has also
been accused by a fugitive oil minister of corruption in the
Petroecuador case. Glas has denied wrongdoing.
The new president takes office on May 24 for a four-year
term.
(Additional reporting by Jose Llangari, Yury Garcia, Cristina
Muñoz, and Yolanda Proaño; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing
by Phil Berlowitz and Clarence Fernandez)