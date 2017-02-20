UPDATE 4-Ecuador leftist leads presidential vote but may face runoff

(Adds Moreno comment, latest results)
By Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia
QUITO Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government
candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a
presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days
to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo
Lasso.
In a nail-biter vote with eight candidates at the weekend,
Moreno was close to the threshold needed to avoid a second round
on April 2 and continue a decade-long period of leftist rule,
just as South America is moving to the right.
While Ecuadoreans are angry over an economic downturn and
corruption scandals, the opposition split its votes among
candidates and the ruling Country Alliance remains popular with
many poor voters thanks to social welfare programs.
As results trickled in from Ecuador's Andes, jungle, and
Pacific coast, Moreno, a disabled former vice president, was
just short of the 40 percent of votes and a 10 percentage-point
difference over his nearest rival to win outright.
He had 39.11 percent of valid votes versus 28.34 percent for
Lasso, with 89.5 percent of votes counted, the official
preliminary election count showed on Monday afternoon.
The electoral council said clarity would not arrive for
three more days due to votes trickling in from isolated areas
and Ecuadoreans abroad, bureaucratic delays and
"inconsistencies" in some ballots.
"This doesn't smell right. How can they take three days to
count 12 percent?" said Lasso, 61, who already celebrated
reaching the second round in his humid hometown of Guayaquil
under a stream of confetti on Sunday night.
"We're not going to allow fraud ... If they toy with the
results, we'll take to the streets," he added.
Moreno shot down the opposition's stance.
"You can't be a sore loser," he told a news conference on
Monday evening, against a backdrop of the Ecuadorean flag and
the name "Lenin" emblazoned in large letters.
"It's striking to me that there is a politician out there
calling for violence," Moreno added, emphasizing the need to
wait for final results.
A couple of hundred opposition supporters have already
congregated in front of the electoral council headquarters in
Quito to demand a speedier and more transparent count.
"We don't trust the electoral council, it's obviously
pro-Country Alliance," said Maribel Cevallos, a 34-year-old
psychologist. "We're here watching that they don't cheat us."
Protesters waving yellow, blue and red Ecuadorean flags
chanted slogans including "We're not Cuba or Venezuela, out with
Correa!"
Outgoing President Rafael Correa was one of the key figures
in Latin America's leftist axis that includes Caracas and
Havana. He brought stability to the politically turbulent OPEC
country but has aggravated many with his confrontational style.
Correa said votes from pro-government rural provinces and
Ecuadoreans abroad, many of whom left after a deep financial
crisis under a center-right government, would propel Moreno, 63,
past the crucial 40 percent mark.
POLARIZED NATION
The next president faces strong pressure to create jobs and
crack down on graft, amid corruption scandals at state-run oil
company Petroecuador and Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht
.
Lasso has campaigned on a platform to revive the economy,
which is dependent on exports of oil, flowers and shrimp, by
slashing taxes, fostering foreign investment and creating a
million jobs in four years.
He has also vowed to remove Wikileaks founder Julian Assange
from the Ecuadorean embassy in London and denounce Venezuela's
Socialist government.
But Lasso has also alienated some voters who deem him a
stuffy elitist linked to the 1999 financial crisis when hundreds
of thousands lost their savings.
Moreno, who lost the use of his legs two decades ago after
being shot during a robbery, has a more conciliatory style than
the pugnacious Correa and has promised benefits for the
disabled, single mothers and the elderly.
"In the last few years there have been radical changes in
the country, like the end of extreme poverty," said Moreno
supporter Ramiro Flores, a 60-year-old civil engineer in the
mountainous capital Quito.
Critics say Moreno is ill-equipped to overhaul an ailing
economy hit by low oil prices, steep debts, and a stronger U.S.
dollar that has hurt exports.
His running mate, Jorge Glas, who as strategic sectors
minister oversaw the oil and infrastructure industries, has also
been accused by a fugitive oil minister of corruption in the
Petroecuador case. Glas has denied wrongdoing.
Moreno has said Assange can stay in the London embassy, but
warned in a Monday interview with Latin American broadcaster
Telesur he would ask him "not to intervene in the politics of
countries that are friends of Ecuador."
The new president takes office on May 24 for a four-year
term.
(Additional reporting by Jose Llangari, Yury Garcia, and
Cristina Muñoz; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Alan
Crosby and Matthew Lewis)