Ecuador leftist claims victory, conservative demands recount

| QUITO, April 3
QUITO, April 3 Leftist government candidate
Lenin Moreno claimed victory in Ecuador's presidential vote on
Sunday, bucking a shift to the right in South America, but the
conservative challenger asked for a recount as some supporters
took to the streets in protest.
A Moreno win would come as a relief for WikiLeaks founder
Julian Assange after conservative candidate Guillermo Lasso
vowed to remove Assange from the Ecuadorean embassy in London if
he won the runoff.
It would also boost the struggling leftist movement in South
America after right-leaning governments recently came to power
in Argentina, Brazil, and Peru as a commodities boom ended,
economies flagged and corruption scandals grew.
The region's de facto leftist leader, President Nicolas
Maduro of crisis-hit Venezuela, profusely congratulated Moreno
on Twitter, as did Bolivia's President Evo Morales.
Lasso, a former banker, had promised to denounce the
embattled Maduro, who foes say has lurched his country toward
dictatorship.
Moreno, a paraplegic former vice-president, had secured 51.1
percent of the votes compared with Lasso's 48.9 percent, with
more than 96 percent of votes counted, according to the
electoral council. It has not yet declared a winner.
A somber Lasso, who had earlier proclaimed himself
victorious based on a top pollster's exit poll, disputed the
results that would extend a decade-long leftist rule in oil-rich
Ecuador.
"They've crossed a line," he told supporters gathered in a
hotel in his coastal hometown of Guayaquil. Lasso asked for a
recount and vowed to challenge the results, a complex process
that could take time.
"We're going to defend the will of the Ecuadorean people in
the face of this fraud attempt," he said.
Lasso contrasted Sunday's fast results with the first round
of the election in February, when a final tally took days to
come out and his supporters gathered in front of the electoral
council to guard against what they said were fraud attempts.
Hundreds of Lasso supporters again swarmed in front of
electoral council offices in the capital, Quito, and Guayaquil,
waving yellow, blue and red Ecuadorean flags and chanting "No to
fraud!" and "We don't want to be Venezuela!"
There were reports of isolated clashes, but protests lost
intensity as the night went on and people went home.
'LENIN PRESIDENT!'
Moreno, who lost the use of his legs two decades ago when he
was shot during a robbery, would become one of few presidents in
the world to use a wheelchair if he takes office on May 24.
"Lenin," as he is commonly referred to by his supporters,
celebrated in mountainous Quito on Sunday night with the
flag-waving crowd chanting, "Lenin President!"
"We're going to keep building the path, we've done a lot but
there's a lot more to do!" he said, flanked by running mate and
current vice-president, Jorge Glas, as well as outgoing
President Rafael Correa. They broke into several songs,
including one about Argentine revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che"
Guevara.
Moreno, a former U.N. envoy on disability, has a more
conciliatory style than the fiery Correa and has promised
benefits for single mothers, the elderly, and disabled
Ecuadoreans.
He would face strong pressure to create jobs amid an
economic downturn and to crack down on graft amid corruption
scandals at state-run oil company PetroEcuador and Brazilian
conglomerate Odebrecht.
Lasso has criticized Moreno as economically ill-equipped and
has warned his major social promises would hit already pressured
coffers in a country dependent on exports of oil, bananas, and
shrimp.
Moreno's supporters, in turn, have decried Lasso's plans,
warning that he would slash welfare benefits and govern for the
rich across a nation that stretches from Andean plateaus to the
Galapagos Islands.
The ruling Country Alliance said on Sunday results were
irreversible and condemned what it said was violence from the
opposition.
"Such a shame! What they can't achieve through ballots, they
want to achieve by strength," Correa said on Twitter. Correa has
said he will move to Belgium, where his wife is from, when he
leaves office.
"The revolution has triumphed again in Ecuador," he said.
(Additional reporting by Yury Garcia, Daniel Tapia, and Henry
Romero in Guayaquil and Jose Llangari and Mariana Bazo in Quito;
Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Girish Gupta and Paul
Tait)