Ecuador's Correa plans no sweeping reforms, wants investment

QUITO Feb 21 Beaming after his re-election last
weekend, Ecuador's President Rafael Correa said on Thursday he
is not planning sweeping reforms and instead hopes to attract
investors and diversify the economy from its dependence on oil
exports.
Since taking office in 2007, the U.S.-trained economist
defaulted on $3.2 billion of debt, rewrote contracts with oil
companies to squeeze more revenue from them, and pushed through
a new constitution that gave him more power.
"Everything has been done and there will not be any more big
changes. There will not be tax reforms either. That was a mess
and it has been improved quite a lot," Correa told Reuters in an
interview.
"The rules of the game are clear and now we hope that
investors will continue coming."
The 49-year-old president said the ruling party would push
ahead with a mining reform in Congress that would let the
government sign a contract with Canada's Kinross for a
large gold project. He said the deal would be finalized in
August.
Correa also said that even though Ecuador was struggling to
obtain financing, the $12.5 billion Pacifico refinery would be
operating within schedule in 2016.
He said China, Qatar and South Korea are interested in
financing the project.
Correa also said that in the future he could consider
issuing debt for the first time since the 2008 debt default.