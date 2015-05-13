Ecuador's leader says no more tweaks to mining tax law

QUITO May 13 Ecuador's President Rafael Correa
said on Wednesday he was not planning any additional overhaul of
the Andean country's mining law, likely disappointing investors
who have been pushing for lower taxes.
The government has pushed through a number of reforms since
2009, but foreign gold, silver and copper ming companies say
heavy taxation works against Ecuador's aim of attracting $5
billion worth of mining investment over the next five years.
The left-wing Correa frames the tax debate as an issue of
Ecuadorian sovereignty and says the funds are used to bolster
social programs in the poor OPEC nation.
"The changes have been made already, we have a lot of
interest," Correa said during a briefing with foreign
correspondents. "If to render mining investment attractive I
have to give away the country's natural resources, go look for
another country."
While a handful of foreign mining companies have ventured
into Ecuador in the past decade, investment has been minimal.
The country's reputation took a hit in 2013, when large
Canadian-based producer Kinross Gold pulled out of the largest
gold project, Fruta del Norte, saying the government refused to
compromise on a 70 percent tax.
