UPDATE 2-Ecuador's gold mine deal with Kinross hits a snag

* Ecuador in talks with Kinross and Chinese-owned
Ecuacorriente
* Kinross wants to negotiate terms of tentative agreement
* Ecuador says signed tentative agreement with Ecuacorriente
By Alexandra Valencia
QUITO, Feb 16 Ecuador may not sign an
operating contract with Kinross for its Fruta del Norte
gold project because the Canadian company wants to renegotiate
terms of a tentative agreement, Energy Minister Wilson Pastor
said on Thursday.
Ecuador's leftist President Rafael Correa is eager to
attract investment to tap the country's big copper, gold and
silver deposits. But he is trying to maximize government revenue
from mining, and negotiations with Kinross and Chinese-owned
Ecuacorriente have been lengthy.
"It's possible we may not sign a contract with Kinross,"
Pastor told reporters after saying the Toronto-listed company
wanted to renegotiate the terms of a tentative agreement it
signed with Ecuador in December.
"We think their demands are a bit over the top ... there are
things that we cannot accept because we cannot break or change
the law," Pastor said, adding that he still had some hope the
parties would reach an agreement in the short term.
Kinross said it wanted to rework the current deal, under
which the company would pay roughly half its income, after
production costs, in taxes and royalties.
"We are looking for an improved package on both the
royalties and the taxes ... I want to make it really clear for
everyone: we won't proceed there unless we have a better
economic deal," Kinross CEO Tye Burt said on a conference call
to explain the company's quarterly results on Thursday.
Kinross has also said it may want establish an strategic
partnership with another company to develop Fruta del Norte.
ECUACORRIENTE TENTATIVE AGREEMENT
Ecuador is also negotiating a mining deal with Ecuacorriente
for the company's Mirador copper project.
"Last Thursday we signed a tentative agreement with
Ecuacorriente ... We'll sign a contract in the last week of this
month," Pastor said.
According to the government, the two deals would involve
total investments of some $2.8 billion - about $1.2 billion by
Kinross and more than $1.6 billion from Ecuacorriente.
The government says the contracts will be a template for
future mining deals that should let Ecuador develop a large
mining industry in which the state will have a greater degree of
control and pocket most of the profits.
Ecuador is set to negotiate contracts this year with
International Minerals over its Rio Blanco gold-silver
project, with Ecuacorriente over its Panantza-San Carlos copper
deposit, and with IAMGold which plans to develop the
Quimsacocha gold-copper-silver mine.
Those three are in relatively advanced stages of
exploration, but junior miners have about 15 other exploration
projects under way.
Analysts say the tough terms of the deals, and the risks of
doing business in a socialist country, could deter miners from
investing to develop their projects in the mineral-rich Andean
country.
Correa has had a tumultuous relationship with foreign
companies since taking office in 2007 with a vow to boost state
revenue from natural resources and plow the money into poverty
alleviation.