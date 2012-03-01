Ecuador sees Ecuacorriente copper contract next week

* Ecuacorriente to invest $1.4 bln in five years
By Alexandra Valencia
QUITO, March 1 Ecuador is set to sign a
contract next week that would allow Ecuacorriente to develop El
Mirador copper mine, where the Chinese-owned mining company
plans to invest $1.4 billion in the next five years, energy
minister Wilson Pastor said on Thursday.
Ecuador has no mining industry to speak of and leftist
President Rafael Correa is eager to attract investment to tap
the country's big copper, gold and silver deposits and diversify
the economy from its dependency on oil exports.
However, he is trying to reap high benefits from miners and
negotiations with Ecuacorriente and Canada's Kinross,
which plans to develop the Fruta del Norte gold project, are
taking much longer than initially expected.
"With this project Ecuador will be the world leader in terms
of how much revenue it will be obtaining," Pastor told reporters
referring to the contract that Ecuacorriente is scheduled to
sign on Monday.
"They have agreed to pay royalties in advance. Before the
project starts they will give $100 million to fund social
development projects in areas around the mine," he said, adding
that once production starts Ecuacorriente will pay between 5
percent and 8 percent in royalties depending on copper prices.
Including royalties, value-added taxes, income tax and other
duties, Ecuacorriente will paying the state about 52 percent of
its revenue, Pastor said, adding that the investment includes
the construction of a port from which the copper would be
shipped to China.
Meanwhile, Toronto-listed Kinross signed a tentative
agreement in December in which the company would invest $1.2
billion, according to the government. However, last month
Kinross said it wanted to re-negotiate the deal in a bid to
obtain more favorable economic terms.
Pastor warned that negotiations could fall through because
Kinross was making demands that were "over the top."
The government says the agreements will be a template for
future mining deals that should let Ecuador develop a large
mining industry in which the state will have a greater degree of
control and pocket most of the profits.
Analysts say the tough terms of the deals and the risks of
doing business in a socialist country could deter miners from
investing in Ecuador.
Ecuador is set to negotiate contracts this year with
International Minerals over its Rio Blanco gold-silver
project, with Ecuacorriente over its Panantza-San Carlos copper
deposit, and with IAMGold which plans to develop the
Quimsacocha gold-copper-silver mine.
