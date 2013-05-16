Ecuador pushing ahead with reforms to lure mining investors

* Andean country rich in minerals, but has no big mines
* Government-controlled Congress likely to approve reforms
QUITO May 16 Ecuador's government on Thursday
presented a mining bill to Congress that should pave the way for
the signing of contracts with several investors, including
Canada's Kinross Gold Corp.
Ecuador does not have a large-scale mining industry, but the
country is largely unexplored and could potentially have big
copper, gold and silver deposits.
Socialist President Rafael Correa, who won a sweeping
re-election victory in February, is eager to attract investment
to reduce the economy's dependence on oil exports.
"We've sent a bill labeled as urgent ... it contains the
reforms to the mining law. Our mining law is very good, but we
made some mistakes and it was too strong in some aspects and
there were not as many investments as we expected," Correa told
reporters.
Negotiations with Kinross Gold over its $1.3 billion
Fruta del Norte gold project are well behind schedule, in part
because OPEC-member Ecuador is trying to reap high benefits from
the nascent sector.
"Investors asked for some reasonable things and that's why
we're changing the law," said Correa.
Lawmakers are likely to pass the bill promptly, since the
ruling Alianza Pais political party has nearly three-quarters of
the seats in Congress.
Last year the government said the bill would include two
reforms - one that will delay the coming into force of a
windfall tax until miners recover their investments and a second
that will set a ceiling on mining royalties.
Under existing law, miners have to pay a minimum of 5
percent in royalties, but the law does not state a maximum.
MINING PROJECTS
After his re-election victory in February, Correa told
Reuters he expected to sign a contract with Kinross within six
months.
Kinross has said the reforms to the mining law would allow
it to reap a bigger benefit from the project, which makes the
signing of a contract more likely.
Last year, Correa signed the Andean nation's first
large-scale mining contract, under which Chinese-owned
Ecuacorriente is due to invest $1.4 billion in the El Mirador
copper project.
The government has said the agreements with Ecuacorriente
and Kinross would be a model for future deals, which should
allow Ecuador to develop a large mining industry.
Ecuador also plans to negotiate contracts with International
Minerals Corp over its Rio Blanco gold-silver project,
with Ecuacorriente over its Panantza-San Carlos copper deposit,
and with INV Metals Inc, which plans to develop the
Quimsacocha gold-copper-silver mine.
Those three are in relatively advanced stages of
exploration, but junior miners have about 15 other exploration
projects under way.