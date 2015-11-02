Arbitration panel orders Ecuador to pay $1 bln to Occidental -Correa

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
QUITO Nov 2 A World Bank tribunal said Ecuador must pay Occidental Petroleum Corp around $1 billion for seizing the U.S.-based company's assets in 2006, Ecuador's President Rafael Correa said on Twitter on Monday.
In 2012, the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ordered Ecuador to pay $1.77 billion which led Correa's government to appeal. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.