Arbitration panel orders Ecuador to pay $1 bln to Occidental -Correa

QUITO Nov 2 A World Bank tribunal said Ecuador must pay Occidental Petroleum Corp around $1 billion for seizing the U.S.-based company's assets in 2006, Ecuador's President Rafael Correa said on Twitter on Monday.

In 2012, the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ordered Ecuador to pay $1.77 billion which led Correa's government to appeal. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Chris Reese)