Ecuador, Occidental close to payment deal for arbitration award -Correa

QUITO Nov 20 Ecuador is in the final stages of
an agreement with Occidental Petroleum Corp to pay the
roughly $1 billion required by a World Bank tribunal for seizing
the company's assets, President Rafael Correa was quoted on
Friday as saying.
In 2012, the International Center for Settlement of
Investment Disputes awarded Occidental $1.77 billion. The award
was cut by 40 percent earlier this month.
"The conversations are very advanced and we have practically
come to an agreement for the payment," Correa said in an
interview with local press, without offering further details.
Ecuador seized the field known as Block 15 from Occidental
in 2006, arguing that its sale to Andes Petroleum had been
carried out without government consent.
At the time of the contract termination, Occidental was
Ecuador's largest oil investor, extracting around 100,000
barrels of oil per day.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Dan Grebler)