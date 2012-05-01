Ecuador reaches compensation deal with Petrobras over assets

* Energy Minister says Ecuador will pay $217 million
* Ecuador expects mining deal with Kinross by May
QUITO, April 30 Ecuador agreed to pay Petrobras
$217 million as compensation for seizing assets from
the Brazilian state-run oil company in 2010, at least 30 percent
more than a previous proposal.
Ecuador took control of the oil assets owned by Petrobras in
the OPEC-member country after the company refused to sign a new
service contract that was part of the government's push to
increase state revenue from the oil sector.
"We've reached an agreement regarding the amount and the way
we'll make the payment... We're talking about $217 million to be
paid in two installments," Ecuador's energy minister Wilson
Pastor told reporters on Monday.
Ecuador proposed paying as much as $168 million last year.
Media reports said Petrobras was seeking about $300 million.
The assets in Ecuador are now controlled by Ecuador's
state-run oil company Petroamazonas. The operations accounted
for a very small part of the Brazilian oil giant's overall
output.
Petrobras was the only major oil operator to reject new
rules that came into force throwing out profit-sharing
agreements in favor of flat-fee service deals.
Pastor also said he expects Ecuador to reach an agreement
with Canadian miner Kinross for the development of the
company's Fruta del Norte gold project by May.
However, he warned that the government could decide to give
state-run mining company Enami control of the project if they
fail to reach a deal.
Kinross signed a tentative agreement with Ecuador late last
year, but in February the company said it wanted to re-negotiate
the terms of the deal because it wanted an improved package on
both the royalties and taxes.
Ecuador has no mining industry to speak of and leftist
President Rafael Correa is eager to attract investment to tap
the country's sizable copper, gold and silver deposits and
reduce the economy's dependency on oil exports.
Correa in March signed the country's first ever large-scale
mining contract, which calls for Chinese-owned Ecuacorriente to
invest $1.4 billion in the El Mirador copper project.
Ecuador is OPEC's smallest member and produces around
500,000 barrels of crude oil a day.
Correa, an ally of socialist Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez, has had a tumultuous relationship with foreign investors
since he first took office in 2007. He renegotiated oil deals
with foreign companies to boost state revenues from the sector
and defaulted on foreign bonds in 2008.