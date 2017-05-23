UPDATE 1-Incoming Ecuador President Moreno names finance, oil ministers

(Adds other cabinet members, context)
By Alexandra Valencia
QUITO May 23 Ecuador's leftist president-elect
Lenin Moreno on Tuesday said he would name economics professor
Carlos de la Torre as finance minister and former international
oil executive Carlos Perez as oil minister.
Moreno, 64, also appointed ex-officials from outgoing
President Rafael Correa's government. He formally begins his
presidency on Wednesday.
De la Torre is an economics professor and works as a
consultant. Perez was for 13 years Ecuador country manager for
U.S. oil services company Halliburton.
"(It is a) cabinet that reflects this new stage in the
history of the country and our political process: plurality,
unity and dialogue," Moreno said on Twitter.
De la Torre must solve the country's large fiscal deficit.
He will be accompanied by Veronica Artola Jarrin, who will head
the central bank.
Moreno's main challenge will be to solve the OPEC nation's
liquidity problem. It has been hit hard by falling oil prices
and a devastating earthquake.
Moreno expects to meet the 1.4 percent growth forecast set
by his predecessor for this year.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Ecuador; Editing by Bernard
Orr)