FACTBOX-Key political risks to watch in Ecuador

QUITO Oct 3 The implementation of contentious justice reforms, tensions between the government and the media, and talks aimed at patching up relations with the United States are key issues to watch in Ecuador.

REFERENDUM REFORMS

Leftist President Rafael Correa won a May 7 referendum on 10 reforms to overhaul the justice system and limit media ownership, as well as to ban activities such as bullfighting and gambling in casinos.

He argues the judicial overhaul is key to tackling crime, the number one worry of Ecuadoreans. But opposition leaders say the reforms are designed to give Correa more control over judicial appointments.

In early September, Correa declared a 60-day judicial "emergency" to ensure legal services while the justice system is overhauled. [ID:nN1E78410H] A process to select the members of Ecuador's supreme court has started and should last a few weeks.

Three of the 10 reforms have to be ratified by lawmakers, and the ruling Alianza Pais coalition is scrambling to win support for them since it does not control Congress.

Lawmakers passed an anti-monopoly law in late September creating watchdogs that will control prices and foster competition. The law also bans bankers from having investments in other industries, including the media.

Ecuador sentenced three newspaper directors and a former columnist to jail in July, and fined them and the paper $40 million for libeling Correa, prompting widespread condemnation from rights groups. [ID:nN1E76K1YF]

Correa has accused the media of being corrupt and calls them "the real opposition," while news outlets accuse the president of trying to silence media critics.

Congress is expected to pass a bill in the next few weeks to create a media watchdog that critics fear will be used to censor journalists.

Correa is part of a South American leftist alliance that includes presidents Hugo Chavez of Venezuela and Evo Morales of Bolivia, who have changed laws to boost their power and have also been accused of stifling media freedom.

What to watch:

-- Worsening tensions between Correa and the media.

-- Congress passing the controversial media reform bill.

POLICE AND MILITARY

Violent police protests rocked Correa's government last year, reviving memories of Ecuador's volatile history. He called them an attempted coup. [ID:nN30130945]

The government's relations with the police remain tense and it has announced a plan to subject hundreds of policemen to lie detector tests to find out if they are involved in corruption or criminal activities.

Ecuador's military calls the shots during crises and the police mutiny was no exception. Correa appears to have promised the military new equipment, but the soldiers' assertiveness may also temper some of his policies, or undermine stability.

Three presidents were ousted in the decade before Correa took office in 2007. The military often played a critical role by refusing to assist the leaders being buffeted by protests.

What to watch:

-- Government shelving plans to subject police to lie detectors.

-- Police announcing internal changes to prevent the government from ordering a clean up.

PUBLIC FINANCE, MINING AND OIL TALKS

After excluding itself from debt markets by defaulting on $3.2 billion in global bonds three years ago, Ecuador has met funding needs with bilateral credit deals, mostly from China.

Ecuador signed a $2 billion credit deal with China in late June and and is in final talks with a Chinese bank for a $571 million loan, which would take debt commitments to China to around $7.3 billion, including loans, advance payments for oil sales, and energy project financing. [ID:nN1E75Q1PC]

The government last month launched a bid to attract foreign investment for a plan to spend $8 billion in infrastructure, including roads, ports and airports. [ID:nS1E78J1TE]

Increased investments helped Ecuador's economy grow 8.9 percent in the second quarter versus the same period last year, and it is on track to meet its 5.2 percent growth target for 2011. [ID:nS1E78S16R]

Ecuador may return to international debt markets with a bond issue in 2012, but past defaults, instability and Correa's tempestuous relationship with the private sector mean it may have to pay very high yields. [ID:nN22115400]

The government expects $7 billion in mining investments in the next few years, and officials have been in talks for months with miners aiming to develop large projects.

Correa said in August that the negotiations with the mining firms were "really hard," in part because the government was demanding an 8 percent royalty payment while foreign investors were offering to pay 6 percent. [ID:nN1E77223Y]

Oil companies including Schlumberger (SLB.N), Halliburton (HAL.N) and Baker & Hughes (BHI.N) are in talks over $1.5 billion in investments to increase output in four large mature oil fields controlled by state-run oil company Petroecuador.

Ecuador has offered $168 million to Brazilian oil company Petrobras for its assets in the country, which were nationalized after Petrobras refused to sign a new contract giving the state a larger share of its revenue. Petrobras is reportedly seeking $300 million for its Ecuador unit.

What to watch:

-- Petrobras may seek international arbitration.

-- Government could increase pressure on miners.

CHEVRON, U.S. DIPLOMATIC SPAT

A judge ordered Chevron (CVX.N) in February to pay $8.6 billion to clean up pollution at old drilling sites in the Amazon. Chevron denies the charges, and the 17-year-old legal saga looks far from over as both sides appeal. [ID:nN25225194]

A U.S. judge later froze the enforcement of the ruling outside Ecuador, but in mid-September an appeals court reversed the order, although the plaintiffs promised not to seek enforcement until their appeal process in Ecuador is completed. [ID:nS1E78I21W]

Correa expelled the U.S. ambassador in April over U.S. diplomatic cables released by WikiLeaks that suggested Correa was aware of the corrupt police practices. [ID:nN05119498]

Washington responded by expelling Ecuador's envoy, but Ecuadorean Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino said late last month that relations are on the mend and that both countries have appointed ambassadors, although the appointments still need to be ratified. [ID:nS1E78L00H]

Speculation is rife in Ecuador that the friction could prompt U.S. lawmakers not to renew a regional trade preferences deal that expired in February.

What to watch:

-- Further legal rulings and moves in the Chevron case.

-- U.S., Ecuador may ratify ambassadors in their posts. (Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Kieran Murray)