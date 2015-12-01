版本:
Edag likely to price initial public offering at 19-20 eur/shr -source

FRANKFURT Dec 1 German automotive engineering group Edag will likely price its initial public offering towards the lower end of the 19-24 euros a share price range, a person familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

"The final price guidance is 19-20 euros a share. Books are fully covered throughout this range," the source said.

Edag's owner Aton, an investment vehicle of German investor Lutz Helmig, is offering 10.06 million shares with trading slated to start on Wednesday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

