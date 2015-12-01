Edag likely to price initial public offering at 19-20 eur/shr -source

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
FRANKFURT Dec 1 German automotive engineering group Edag will likely price its initial public offering towards the lower end of the 19-24 euros a share price range, a person familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.
"The final price guidance is 19-20 euros a share. Books are fully covered throughout this range," the source said.
Edag's owner Aton, an investment vehicle of German investor Lutz Helmig, is offering 10.06 million shares with trading slated to start on Wednesday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.