UPDATE 1-Edag prices IPO at 19 euros/share

* Shares priced at 19 euros apiece, vs 19-24 euros range

* Trading to start Wednesday (Adds final pricing)

FRANKFURT Dec 1 German automotive engineering group Edag has priced its initial public offer at the bottom of its prospective price range, the company said on Tuesday, raising some 191 million euros for its owner.

The shares, which are set to make their market debut on Wednesday, were priced at 19 euros apiece. Originally the 10.06 million existing shares on sale had been offered in a 19-24 euros price range and the company later indicated they would be priced at between 19 and 20 euros apiece.

Edag, which has 8,000 employees, develops cars and production lines for car manufacturers. It is owned by German investor Lutz Helmig and his family, who sold hospital chain Helios to Fresenius in 2005.

Helmig's investment vehicle Aton offered all 10.06 million shares, with no new money raised for the company in the IPO.

Volkswagen accounts for 38 percent of Edag's sales, which totalled 534 million euros in the first nine months of 2015, while Edag's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to 55 million euros.

Edag expects to do more business with Volkswagen in the wake of the emissions scandal, as VW seeks additional external engineering support.

Shares in its competitor Bertrandt trades at 8.1 times its expected core earnings. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Greg Mahlich)