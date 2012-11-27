版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 28日 星期三 04:21 BJT

New Issue-Export Development Canada sells $1 bln in notes

Nov 27 Export Development Canada on
Tuesday sold $1 billion of global bonds, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, RBC and TD Bank were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: EDC

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 0.75 PCT    MATURITY    12/15/2017   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.961   FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  12/04/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-A    SPREAD 10 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐