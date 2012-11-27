New Issue-Export Development Canada sells $1 bln in notes

Nov 27 Export Development Canada on Tuesday sold $1 billion of global bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, RBC and TD Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: EDC AMT $1 BLN COUPON 0.75 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.961 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 12/04/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 10 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A