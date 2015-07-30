France's Edenred finds new boss but keeps name secret

PARIS, July 30 French voucher and prepaid card
provider Edenred said on Thursday it had found a new
chairman and chief executive but would not be making the name
public until September.
The announcement came a day before current boss Jacques
Stern was due to quit Edenred and take over as head tax-free
shopping business Global Blue, a Switzerland-based company.
Edenred said that Nadra Moussalem, Executive Director of
shareholder Colony Capital and a member of Edenred's
Board of Directors, would run the company until the new and
unnamed chief takes up the role in November.
The company said the mystery appointee had "already held the
position of chairman and chief executive officer".
Stern, who has won plaudits for his leadership since the
company was spun off from hotels group Accor in 2010,
surprised investors in May when he said he would leave on July
31, before completion of Edenred's "Invent 2016" strategy plan.
Edenred sells prepaid meal vouchers that employers offer as
a benefit to workers, but its development of products such as
fuel cards aims to tap a sector that is growing faster than
other employeee benefits as companies seek to control business
expenses more effectively.
The company is also accelerating its shift from paper-based
vouchers to digital cards to cut costs.
Edenred, which has about 6,000 employees, achieved revenue
of 1 billion euros last year, has a market value of 5.2 billion
euro and competes with caterers Sodexo and Compass
, as well as credit card networks MasterCard and
Visa.
Last week Edenred said it expected higher full-year 2015
operating profit despite a more challenging economic climate in
its key market of Brazil as growth in its European business
would further accelerate.
Edenred's two largest shareholders are U.S. pension fund
Capital Group Compagnies with a 16.3 percent stake and U.S. real
estate investment fund Colony Capital with 11.1 percent.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)