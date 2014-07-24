UPDATE 1-Edenred eyes some currency relief in second half

BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* H1 EBIT 148 mln euros, down 6.7 pct
* Eyes 2014 EBIT of between 335 million and 350 mln euros
* Expects negative currency impact to ease in H2 (Adds CEO comments from call, details)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 24 French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred, posted a 6.7 percent fall in first-half operating profit on Thursday that it blamed on weaker exchange rates in some key countries, notably in Brazil and Venezuela.
The owner of the French Ticket Restaurant brand of luncheon vouchers, which does a big chunk of its business in Latin America, said currency effects should be less severe in the second half and predicted full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would be between 335 million and 350 million euros
* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings
KENOSHA, Wis., April 18 President Donald Trump on Tuesday will order federal agencies to look at tightening a temporary visa program used to bring high-skilled foreign workers to the United States, as he tries to carry out his campaign pledges to put "America First."
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents such as Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.