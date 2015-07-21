Areva refinancing cost could double, sources say, as govt sets timetable

(Adds Le Figaro on value of Areva NP)
By Benjamin Mallet and Yann Le Guernigou
PARIS, July 21 The French government set out a
timetable for the tie-up between utility EDF and Areva
on Tuesday as sources said the cost of recapitalising
the struggling nuclear reactor maker could be double what was
previously expected.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told a parliament committee
details would be announced on July 31, with a recapitalisation
plan to be set out in September.
"We will open a new operational phase on the new Areva on
July 31 ... with a date in September on additional subjects
including Areva's recapitalisation," he told a parliament
committee.
A source close to the matter said the amount needed for
Areva's capital increase, needed after four years of losses, was
higher than previously expected by the French treasury at Bercy.
"There was a very bad surprise for Bercy on the amount of
the capital increase. The government was hoping for one or two
billion euros, and it might be more than double that," the
source said.
A second source with knowledge of the matter confirmed the
figures, and said the final figure would depend on negotiations
between the two parties over nuclear fuel recycling and other
commercial contracts.
EDF and Areva declined to comment on the subject.
Macron also said the risks coming from Areva's troubled EPR
project in Finland, where the French company is locked in a
dispute on delays and cost overruns with a Finnish utility, will
not be passed on to EDF, but could not be left to Areva alone.
It could therefore end up as a liability for French
taxpayers. "Considering the amounts involved, we know very well
that the majority shareholder (the government) will have a role
to play," the minister said.
EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said earlier this week he expected
to reach a deal to buy the nuclear reactor business of
loss-making Areva by the end of July.
"The talks are well advanced, everybody has agreed on a
price," a source close to the talks said, without giving a
figure.
Le Figaro said in its Wednesday edition, citing unnamed
sources, it would be near 2.7 billion euros ($2.93 billion),
rather than the 2 billion euros initially offered by EDF.
A firm offer from EDF will not come before the end of
October, the source said.
Areva, which is 87 percent owned by the French state, is due
to release first-half results on July 31.
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Benjamin Mallet; writing by
Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus and Alan Crosby)