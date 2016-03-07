UK government supports EDF nuclear plant project -Cameron's spokeswoman

BRIEF-Fitch affirms 3 Chinese policy banks' long-term IDRS at 'A+'
* Fitch affirms 3 Chinese policy banks' long-term IDRS at 'A+'
LONDON, March 7 The UK government supports plans by French energy company EDF to build a new nuclear power station in Britain, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman said on Monday after the company's finance director resigned.
EDF's Thomas Piquemal resigned over the company's plan to build the nuclear reactors, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.
"We continue to fully support the project," Cameron's spokeswoman told reporters, adding that the French government had also expressed its full support.
Developed as a partnership between state-controlled EDF and Chinese group CGN, the plan to build two 1,650-megawatt nuclear reactors -- among the biggest in the world -- has faced opposition from unions and within EDF's board. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from a six-week low on Thursday, with financial stocks cheered by the rise in U.S. bond yields after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a solid pace of interest rate hikes.
PARIS, Jan 19 France's Safran on Thursday launched a $9 billion agreed cash offer worth 29.47 euros per share for aircraft seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace to create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.