EDF project director for UK Hinkley Point nuclear plant quits

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 2 An executive of French utility EDF in charge of Britain's first new nuclear power station project for 20 years is leaving to join U.S. energy company Entergy Corp, the U.S. firm said on Tuesday.
As an executive director at EDF's British unit, EDF Energy, Christopher Bakken had been project director since 2011 for the Hinkley Point C nuclear project in southwestern England.
He was responsible for the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of the planned new nuclear plant.
Bakken will become executive vice president and chief nuclear officer for Entergy from April 6, the U.S. firm said.
EDF had no immediate comment.
The state-owned French utility has announced an 18 billion pound ($26 billion) project to build two new-generation nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point with Chinese partner CGN. The two companies also plan to build two more reactors at Sizewell in eastern England.
The plan was first announced in 2013, but an investment decision has been put off repeatedly as EDF struggles to find partners and financing.
Intractable problems at two similar nuclear plants under construction in France and Finland threaten more delays to EDF's British plans. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance