Britain says considering Hinkley Point carefully, needs nuclear as part of energy mix

LONDON Aug 2 Britain said on Tuesday it was carefully considering all parts of the Hinkley Point nuclear power project and that the economy needed a secure energy supply with nuclear as an important part of the mix.

"Keeping the lights on is non-negotiable, and the government has plans in place to ensure we always have enough supplies," a spokeswoman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

"The UK needs a reliable and secure energy supply and nuclear is an important part of the mix. The government is now carefully considering all the component parts of the Hinkley project and will make its decision in the early autumn."