UPDATE 3-France's EDF to pursue UK nuclear plan despite CFO's exit

* EDF CFO quits, highlighting rift over UK nuclear project
* EDF says expects final investment decision soon
* Decision on 18 billion pound project has faced delay
* Hinkley crucial for survival of French nuclear industry
(Adds board meeting Tuesday, comments on political pressure)
By Benjamin Mallet and Geert De Clercq
PARIS, March 7 French utility EDF said it would
push ahead with a plan to build nuclear reactors in Britain,
despite its finance director quitting over the risk he sees it
poses to the company's future.
France and Britain also pledged their support for EDF's
18 billion ($26 billion) Hinkley Point project in
southwest England, which their leaders last week called a pillar
of the countries' relationship.
With the nuclear industry in the doldrums following the 2011
Fukushima disaster and fierce competition from Russian firms in
emerging markets, the UK contract is the only real market for
France's nuclear industry and critical for Areva, which designed
the reactors EDF plans to build in Britain.
Sources said chief financial officer Thomas Piquemal had
resigned over concerns the project would put too much stress on
EDF's balance sheet. Piquemal was not available for comment.
An EDF strategy committee followed by a board meeting on
Tuesday is set to discuss the Hinkley Project, but is unlikely
to make a final investment decision, sources close to EDF said.
The Hinkley Point nuclear plants would produce about 7
percent of the UK's power needs and are crucial for British
energy security, but even more so for France's nuclear industry.
Most of France's 58 nuclear reactors were started in the
1980s and will produce power well into the next decade, which
means its nuclear industry has no domestic market for new
reactors in the coming decade.
"The entire future of the French nuclear industry rests on
Hinkley Point, that is why the political pressure to go ahead is
so high," a source close to the company said on Monday.
The project was first announced in October 2013, but a final
investment decision has been repeatedly delayed as EDF struggled
to find partners and financing.
As EDF's business outlook and finances deteriorated over the
past two years, the project has faced opposition from unions and
within EDF's board.
Sources familiar with the situation said Piquemal shared
those concerns and that was why he had quit.
One source with knowledge of the atmosphere at board level
described a "battle for influence at the top of the company"
over "decisions taken outside the business" -- a reference to
political and diplomatic aspects of the project.
MULTIPLE CONCERNS
"The CFO was pushing for a three-year delay to make a final
decision on this project, while (CEO Jean-Bernard) Levy, urged
by the French government, was pushing for a short-term
decision," said Bryan Garnier analyst Xavier Caroen.
Shares in 85 percent state-owned EDF closed 6.7 percent
lower on Monday. They have lost half of their value in the past
year over worries about Hinkley Point and other projects.
One analyst said Piquemal's resignation raises questions
about EDF's commitment to return to positive cash flow by 2018,
a key plank of Piquemal's financing strategy.
While EDF is profitable, its heavy investments weigh on cash
flow and it has had to borrow billions of euros in recent years
just to pay dividends, pushing net debt to over 37 billion
euros.
When Hinkley Point was announced in 2013, EDF planned to
take a minority stake, but only Chinese utility CGN signed up
for a one-third stake in Oct. 2015, forcing EDF to fund the
rest.
Since then, EDF has had to bail out Areva by taking over its
reactor unit, while plunging power prices and new competition
pushed its 2015 profit down 68 percent.
In response, EDF has cut its dividend and announced plans to
sell assets, but analysts have long doubted all these measures
would suffice to fund Hinkley Point.
"If there was a rabbit in EDF's hat, Piquemal would have
pulled it out," one source close to the company said.
EDF's finance head for France, Xavier Girre, will take over
from Piquemal in an interim capacity.
($1 = 0.7056 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris
and Karolin Schaps in London; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing
by Keith Weir and Alexander Smith)