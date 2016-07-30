UK's May was unhappy with Chinese investment, Hinkley project - former colleague

| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Theresa May was unhappy with the
"gung-ho" approach her predecessor took to Chinese investment in
Britain, a former colleague said on Saturday, after the new
British prime minister cast into doubt a high-profile
Chinese-funded nuclear project.
Britain had been due to sign off on Friday on a plan by
France's EDF to build two new reactors at Hinkley
Point, with financial backing from China General Nuclear (CGN),
in a deal championed by David Cameron as a sign of Britain's
openness to foreign investment.
Instead, just hours before the signing ceremony was due to
take place May's government announced it would review the
project again, raising questions over Britain's approach to
infrastructure deals, energy supply and foreign investment.
"When we were in government Theresa May was quite clear she
was unhappy about the rather gung-ho approach to Chinese
investment that we had," Britain's former business secretary
Vince Cable told BBC Radio.
"As I recall, she raised objections to Hinkley at that
time."
Britain and EDF first reached a broad commercial agreement
on the Hinkley Point project in 2013 while the Chinese
involvement was sealed two years later when London laid on a
state visit for President Xi Jinping, designed to cement a
"Golden Era" between the two countries.
The about-turn came little more than a month after Britons
voted to leave the EU in a referendum that forced the
resignation of Prime Minister Cameron and the promotion of May.
In the weeks that have followed, May has been keen to state
that Britain remains open for business. But she has also said
the government should be able to step in to defend a key sector
from foreign ownership if necessary.
Potential security risks have been cited as a concern about
the project in some quarters. Last year, Nick Timothy, who
worked closely with May in the past and is now her joint chief
of staff, raised concerns about Chinese involvement in Hinkley.
Timothy said security experts were worried the state-owned
Chinese group, which owns a stake of about a third in the
project, would have access to computer systems that would allow
it to shut down Britain's energy production.
The two new reactors at Hinkley Point, in southwest England,
would provide about 7 percent of Britain's electricity, helping
to fill a supply gap as coal plants are set to close by 2025.
Although EDF and CGN are responsible for the
18-billion-pound ($24 billion) cost, Britain has committed to
pay a minimum price for the power generated by the plant for 35
years.
Critics, including some British lawmakers and academics, say
the country would be overpaying at that minimum price, which
equates to double current market levels.
Any attempt to renegotiate the terms could strain ties
between London and Paris, at a time when it is starting to
renegotiate Britain's exit from the EU.
The state-controlled utility EDF, which itself had to come
through a bruising boardroom battle on Thursday in order to
secure backing for the project, said it had not been given any
advance warning of the review but was ready to start work.
China General Nuclear said on Saturday it respected the
decision of the new British government to take the time needed
to familiarise itself with the programme.
A decision is now due by the autumn, meaning it could come
in September when the government is also due to give the
go-ahead to a plan to expand either Heathrow or Gatwick airport,
another major infrastructure project that has been delayed.
May's office did not have any immediate response to the
comments from Cable but a government spokeswoman said on Friday
it was "only right" the new administration looked at all the
details before taking a decision.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Angus MacSwan)