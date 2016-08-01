Britain continues to seek closer ties with China despite nuclear deal delay

LONDON Aug 1 Britain will continue to seek a stronger relationship with China, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday following the decision last week to delay approval of a partly Chinese-funded nuclear reactor project.

"With the role that China has to play on world affairs, on the global economy, on a whole range of international issues, we are going to continue to seek a strong relationship with China," the spokeswoman said.

Britain has cast doubt on a $24 billion project with French utility EDF to build the UK's first new nuclear plant in decades, delaying a final decision on the plan just weeks after June's Brexit vote ushered May in as prime minister.

Asked whether national security would play a part in the review of the Hinkley Point nuclear project, the spokeswoman declined to comment on the review process. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)