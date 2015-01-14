UPDATE 2-EDF chief says German consumers subsidise French power users

* German renewables tax subsidises French power consumers

* EDF says capable of extending nuclear plants to 60 years

* Sees few nuclear export opportunities except to China (Adds comments on nuclear plant life extension, German exports)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Jan 14 EDF's new chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said German power consumers are subsidising French power users via the export of cheap renewable energy to France.

The head of the French utility also said EDF is capable of extending the lifetime of its nuclear plants to 40, 50 or even 60 years and said France's nuclear industry had few export opportunities except to China.

Levy told a senate hearing that France imports German power every day nearly all day, and that part of it is re-exported profitably to Britain, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

"The weight of German subsidies for renewables, and coal, is such that the German end consumer pays, via his green taxes, a subsidy to the French consumer," he said.

"It is a transfer between the two countries," he added.

Levy said that, on balance, France exports a lot more power than it imports from Germany, and that France's positive power export balance grows every year.

He said France had a balance of payments surplus of about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) from power exports and added that this corresponds to 8-9 percent of EDF's power production.

France's power trade balance can be monitored live on grid operator RTE's "Eco2mix" smartphone app. Around midday, France imported 1.2 gigawatt from Germany (the equivalent of a nuclear plant) while it exported 10.3 GW to other neighbouring countries, of which 3.1 GW to Italy and 2.9 GW to Switzerland.

Germany's 188-gigawatt installed capacity, including 83 GW of renewables, is more than double its average peak demand of about 90 GW, while in summer demand can fall as low as 50 GW. When Germany's renewable assets turn at full capacity, German power floods the grids of neighbouring countries.

In 2013, the country exported 3.76 billion euros ($4.43 billion) worth of electricity, Economy Ministry data show.

Ahead of a visit to China by French Prime Minister Manuel Valls at the end of January, Levy said China remains one of the few promising export markets for the nuclear industry.

"Let's be lucid, since Fukushima (nuclear disaster in 2011), nuclear projects have slowed, so EDF and Areva have time to think about how to best organise (our exports)," he said.

Levy also confirmed EDF expects to invest 55 billion euros in maintenance and upgrading of its nuclear fleet by 2025. ($1 = 0.8480 euros) (Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark Heinrich)