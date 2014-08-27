ERDF picks six suppliers to build smart meters-paper

PARIS Aug 27 French electricity distribution
firm ERDF, a unit of state-controlled utility EDF, has
chosen six suppliers to build the first three million of its new
Linky smart power meters, French daily Les Echos reported on
Wednesday.
The paper said the six are U.S.-based Itron, Swiss
Landis+Gyr, Sagemcom and Maec of France, Germany's Elster and
Spain's Ziv. EDRF declined to comment.
Itron and Landis+Gyr, a unit of Toshiba, had
already produced a small batch of the meters at two ERDF pilot
sites in Tours and Lyon. Slovenia-based Iskraemeco, which also
participated in the pilot, was not selected.
The first meters will be installed in just over a year, the
paper said.
EDRF plans to install 35 million smart meters in France by
2020. At a cost of 30 euros per meter and 120 euros for
installation, the replacement of the old meters will cost more
than five billion euros. This will be paid by ERDF and is
expected to be financed by productivity gains, as the new meters
will eliminate the need for costly meter reading visits and will
reduce fraud and administration costs.
In Europe, where a European Union directive requires 80
percent of households to have smart meters installed by 2020,
penetration stood at 22 percent at end-2013 and is expected to
rise to 60 percent by 2019, according to a Berg Insight report.
Berg estimates Europe will spend some 16 billion euros
($21.8 billion) to install 110 million of the devices between
2011 and 2017, or between 140 and 240 euros per smart meter.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq)