EDF extends Paluel 2 reactor outage following generator accident

PARIS, April 14 French utility EDF has extended
the outage period of its Paluel 2 nuclear reactor to March 2017
after a steam generator weighing more than 450 tonnes collapsed
during handling last month.
The 1,300 megawatt Paluel 2 reactor in Normandy, northern
France, was shut down in May 2015 for its ten-yearly inspection
and was expected to be back on line in May this year.
French grid operator RTE showed on its website that the
reaction is now expected to be back online in March 2017. Right
after the accident late last month EDF moved back the expected
restart to end December this year.
An EDF spokeswoman said analysis following the accident is
still ongoing.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Geert De Clercq)